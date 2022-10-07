Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

