Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Booking by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Booking by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $33.52 on Friday, hitting $1,676.21. 20,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,900.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,012.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.22 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

