Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,070,000. Suncor Energy comprises about 10.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. 5,752,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,536. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

