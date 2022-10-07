Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

BXP opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

