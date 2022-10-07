Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Bowlero Stock Performance
BOWL opened at $12.72 on Monday. Bowlero has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.