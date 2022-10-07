Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

BOWL opened at $12.72 on Monday. Bowlero has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

