Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $37.24. Braze shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 6,113 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $578,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $578,401.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and have sold 115,919 shares worth $4,977,561. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

