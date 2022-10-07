BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.58

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRC in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.