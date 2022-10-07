BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.58

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.
BRC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.
Institutional Trading of BRC
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRC in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
