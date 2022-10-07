Bread Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $898,798.75 and approximately $519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @brdhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is brd.com. The Reddit community for Bread is https://reddit.com/r/brdapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread (BRD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bread has a current supply of 88,862,718. The last known price of Bread is 0.01144453 USD and is up 7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $179.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://BRD.com .”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

