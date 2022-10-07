Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

