Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 258,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

