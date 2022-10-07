Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 762,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,556,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 739,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

