Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.91. 25,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $285.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

