Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100,948 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FPE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,858. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

