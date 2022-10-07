Bright Union Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,219.00 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Bright Union has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Bright Union token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Bright Union has a total market capitalization of $135,053.77 and $15,219.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bright Union Token Profile

Bright Union launched on August 4th, 2021. Bright Union’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @bright_union and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bright Union’s official website is brightunion.io. Bright Union’s official message board is brightunion.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bright Union

According to CryptoCompare, “Bright Union (BRIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bright Union has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bright Union is 0.00916334 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,807.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brightunion.io/.”

