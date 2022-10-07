Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $316.70

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.70.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.19. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $308,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

