Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$13.94

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.94.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.50. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
