Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price at $8.00

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

About Hookipa Pharma

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

