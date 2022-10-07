Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $26.45

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,858. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

