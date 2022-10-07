Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Lowered to $35.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEP. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 7,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72,348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,079,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

