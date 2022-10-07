BT Wealth Management LLC Has $21.35 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.0% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. 77,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,534. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33.

