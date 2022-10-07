Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 1.8 %

BFLY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.02. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

