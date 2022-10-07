BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

