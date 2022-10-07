C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

