Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.69.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $116.27 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

