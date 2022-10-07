Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 113,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Cameco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,107,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 223.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

