Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Target Price to $6.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Insider Transactions at Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

