Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price to C$22.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 59.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 3.30 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 2.85 and a 12 month high of 44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.75 by 0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 649,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 231,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

