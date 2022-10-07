Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$59.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.78.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$41.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.17. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$39.93 and a one year high of C$62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

