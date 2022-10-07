Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.84 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

