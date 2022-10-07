CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,975 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

