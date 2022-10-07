CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $418.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

