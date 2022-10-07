CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 54,976 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $128,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VTI stock opened at $187.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

