CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $234.89 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

