CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $903,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,636,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,783,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,891,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.