CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $903,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,636,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,783,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,891,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

