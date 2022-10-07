CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

