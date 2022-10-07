CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $197.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

