CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 578 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $823,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.26 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $290.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

