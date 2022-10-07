CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.