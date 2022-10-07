Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

