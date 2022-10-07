Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 133,112 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 175,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

