Celo Euro (CEUR) Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Euro token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004950 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $38.80 million and $29,347.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Celo Euro Token Profile

Celo Euro launched on April 21st, 2021. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,029,839 tokens. Celo Euro’s official website is celo.org/#ceur. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/ceur_is_now_officially_live_on_mainnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Euro’s official message board is github.com/celo-org/celo-proposals/blob/master/cgps/0024.md.

Celo Euro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Euro (CEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Euro has a current supply of 33,884,423. The last known price of Celo Euro is 0.9796078 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $21,184.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/#ceur.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

