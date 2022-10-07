ChainSwaps Reaches One Day Volume of $11,096.00 (CHAIN)

ChainSwaps (CHAIN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ChainSwaps has traded 99.8% lower against the dollar. ChainSwaps has a total market cap of $325.22 and approximately $11,096.00 worth of ChainSwaps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainSwaps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainSwaps Profile

CHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2022. ChainSwaps’ total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ChainSwaps is chainswaps.io. ChainSwaps’ official message board is medium.com/@chainswaps. ChainSwaps’ official Twitter account is @chain_swaps.

ChainSwaps Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwaps (CHAIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ChainSwaps has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ChainSwaps is 0.00000535 USD and is down -22.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $170.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainswaps.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainSwaps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainSwaps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainSwaps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

