Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,685. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

