Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1,529.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 48,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

