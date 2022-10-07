Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 2,988 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE GPK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

