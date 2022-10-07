Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 5,045 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

ACGL stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 69,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,874. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

