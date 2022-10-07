Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 880 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. 83,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,058. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

