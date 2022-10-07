Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $280,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 197,108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 36.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,325. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

