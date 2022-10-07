Cheese Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82,164.00 (CHEESE)

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Cheese has a total market cap of $1,296.01 and approximately $82,164.00 worth of Cheese was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheese token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheese has traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheese Profile

Cheese (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2022. Cheese’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Cheese’s official Twitter account is @_hamster_coin. The official website for Cheese is swaphamster.io.

Cheese Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese (CHEESE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheese has a current supply of 25,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cheese is 0.00000013 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://swaphamster.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheese directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheese should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheese using one of the exchanges listed above.

