Cheesus (CHEESUS) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Cheesus (CHEESUS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Cheesus token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheesus has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Cheesus has a total market cap of $0.02 and approximately $13,796.00 worth of Cheesus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cheesus Profile

Cheesus launched on January 19th, 2022. Cheesus’ total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25 tokens. Cheesus’ official website is cheesus.ai. Cheesus’ official Twitter account is @cheesusdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cheesus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheesus (CHEESUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheesus has a current supply of 130,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cheesus is 0.00077505 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheesus.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

